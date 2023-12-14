close_game
Animal box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor film mints 10 crore, takes India total to 467 crore

Animal box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor film mints 10 crore, takes India total to 467 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 14, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Animal box office collection day 13: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Animal box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been steadily moving closer to the 500 crore nett mark in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected roughly 10 crore nett in India on Wednesday. Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Also read: Animal box office collection day 12 | Ranbir Kapoor film is consistent in 2nd week

Animal box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in a still for the film.
Animal box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in a still for the film.

Animal box office collection

As per the report, Animal, which opened to 63.8 nett in India in all languages on December 1, collected 10 crore on day 13, as per early estimates, taking its total at the domestic box office to 467.84 crore nett in all languages, so far. On day 12, Animal had collected 12.72 crore nett in India in all languages. Animal had entered the 300 crore club in just one week of its release, and has emerged as Ranbir's biggest film.

Animal's week 1 collection was 337.58 crore nett in India in all languages with 300.81 crore for Hindi alone. The pan-India film was released in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film had collected 33.45 crore in Telugu in week 1, while the film's Tamil version earned 2.73 crore; Animal did a business of 52 lakh in Kannada and 7 lakh in Malayalam in week 1.

About Animal

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar for T-Series, Murad Khetani for Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga for Bhadrakali Pictures. Animal released on December 1, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

While it has set the cash registers ringing, Animal has been labelled misogynistic by a section of viewers and critics. Animal boasts of extreme violence and has been slammed by many for glorifying toxic masculinity.

Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor's Balbir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay set against the backdrop of crime. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.

