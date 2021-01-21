A host of Bollywood and TV personalities took to social media to remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. Ankita Lokhande, director Abhishek Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Mukesh Chhabra all wrote lovingly about the late actor.

Ankita shared a old throwback video, perhaps from the time they were together, and wrote: "#sushantday I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more . I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho happy birthday to u u will be missed #memoriesforlife." The video shows Sushant playing with their pet, a labrador.





Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant in Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, posted a throwback picture with the late actor and wrote: "Burdayboyyyy!!! Miss karta hoon yaar tujhe @itsSSR #ssrbirthday #SushantDay."





Rakummar Rao shared a picture of Sushant playing a guitar with just a red heart emoji to go with it to express his sentiment.

Mukesh Chhabra and Rajkummar Rao also posted about the late actor.

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant in his last film Dil Bechara, dropped a collage of the various avatars in which Sushant had appeared onscreen.

On the occasion, Sushant's sister Shweta had announced a scholarship programme for aspiring students of physics to pursue further studies at the Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkley, USA. She had written: "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay."

I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/nW3Rm6JERR — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 20, 2021





In a separate tweet, she had written: "Anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You #SushantDay."

