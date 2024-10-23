Annu Kapoor says Priyanka Chopra was ‘very upset’ about their kiss in 7 Khoon Maaf: ‘I had no personality, no looks’

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has recalled his experience working with Priyanka Chopra on the film 7 Khoon Maaf. He revealed that Priyanka was hesitant to share a kiss with him on-screen, implying that her reluctance might have stemmed from him not being the film's lead hero. Also read: Priyanka Chopra defends 7 Khoon Maaf 7 Khoon Maaf is based on Ruskin Bond's Susanne's Seven Husbands.

Annu recalls

During a conversation on the ANI podcast, the actor also shared that he suggested the makers to edit out the scene.

Calling Priyanka ‘aaj-kal ki ladki’, Annu said, “Vishal Bhardwaj told me that she is being shy. I told him, ‘If she’s uncomfortable, remove the scene’. But he said, ‘Why should I remove the scene? It’s important’. I’m a serious man, I don’t enjoy joking around on set. I got over with the combined shots. When it came to my solo shots, even assistants were impressed how I managed to perform them.”

He even recalled the time when Priyanka made a public remark refusing to shoot intimate scenes with him. “It’s obvious to me that Priyanka Chopra would’ve had no objection had I been the hero. Here I am, no personality, no looks, that’s why she had a problem. This made her very upset, I don’t know why,” he said.

Back in 2011, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanka had said that she was very ‘irritated’ by Annu’s comments around the incident. “If he wants to do intimate scenes and pass such cheap comments, then he should do those kind of films. Such scenes were never part of our film,” she said, adding, “I don’t think he knew that his comments would upset me. But, his statements have really upset me. It was very wrong of him to speak the way he did.”

About the film

7 Khoon Maaf is based on Ruskin Bond's Susanne's Seven Husbands and tracks the story of a beautiful young girl, Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes (Priyanka), who ends up tying the knot seven times following the untimely and mysterious deaths of her hapless husbands. In the film, Priyanka's character ages from 20 to 65 years.

The Vishal Bharadwaj’s reel adaptation released in 2011. The dark thriller was made on a budget of ₹22 crore, which includes the money spent on publicity and advertising. It also featured Vivaan Shah, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Alexander Dyachenko, Naseeruddin Shah and Usha Uthup.