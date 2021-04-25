Annu Kapoor urges celebs to not post vacation pics 'while most of the world suffers with pandemic'

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has criticised celebrities for posting pictures from their vacations, even as the society around us continues to suffer due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases.

He tweeted, "I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why should you attract curse of the downtrodden by making them jealous)?"

Many internet users agreed with him. "Right on Annu. When the whole humanity is suffering flaunting one's privileges is certainly in bad taste. This is the time to act together. Jai Bharat," one wrote. Another one commented, "Exactly... Sir. Empathy is needed. Support is needed. Motivation is needed. This too shall pass."

Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among many others, have been holidaying in foreign locations. Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and her mom Amrita Singh also made a trip to Maldives recently. Many of them also shared pictures on their social media accounts.

Recently, Shobha De and Shruti Haasan have also slammed celebs for enjoying holidays in exotic locales while the common man suffers.

Earlier in the day, Aftab Shivdasani addressed similar criticism when a Twitter user responded to his vacation pictures from Mauritius. On Sunday, Aftab had shared a couple more pictures and wrote, "‘If you aren’t grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more?’ - Roy T Bennett." A Twitter user asked, "Aftab, where is everyone from Bollywood amid this coronavirus pandemic." Aftab was quick to respond with, "At home, where we all should be."