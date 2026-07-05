‘Started to feel real’: Anshula gets emotional at her chooda ceremony as she hugs Arjun Kapoor

Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor is all set to marry her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in Mumbai on July 6, and her pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. She posted a glimpse of her chooda ceremony, remarking that it all began to feel real. Anshula also posted a picture of her getting emotional as she hugged her brother, Arjun Kapoor.

Inside Anshula Kapoor’s chooda ceremony

Anshula Kapoor posted glimpses of her chooda ceremony with her family.

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“Chooda. Kalire. Blessings. (red heart emoji) The moment it all started to feel real,” wrote Anshula, posting pictures of her chooda ceremony. The first picture shows her with Boney, Arjun, and their half-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, posing for a family photo. However, they all can’t seem to stop laughing.

Anshula also posted playful moments with Khushi, cousin Shanaya Kapoor, Orry, and others as they fixed her kalire, and she later shook them on their heads. Shanaya and Orry could be seen cracking up, with the former even showing off the kalire that seemingly fell on her. But one monochrome picture, amid all the colour and happiness, shows her shedding a tear as she hugs Arjun in an emotional moment.

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Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony

{{^usCountry}} Anshula also had her mehendi ceremony earlier on Sunday, which saw her cousin Sonam Kapoor and other family members in attendance. Thanking Janhvi and Khushi for giving her one of the happiest days of her life, she wrote, “Thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anshula also had her mehendi ceremony earlier on Sunday, which saw her cousin Sonam Kapoor and other family members in attendance. Thanking Janhvi and Khushi for giving her one of the happiest days of her life, she wrote, “Thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly.” In another post, she wrote, “@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration - I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I’ll hold onto forever.”

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Anshula and screenwriter-script supervisor Rohan are set to get married on July 6, a date that Boney had earlier confirmed. The couple first met through a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends last October. Her pre-wedding festivities began with a Mata Ki Chowki on June 21.