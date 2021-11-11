Antim actor Mahima Makwana says she was ‘sole earning member of family’ at 10

Mahima Makwana, who started her career with the television industry, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Antim: The Final Truth alongside actor Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In an interview, Mahima revealed that she started working when she was very young and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

In an interview with IndiaToday.com, Mahima said that she started auditioning when she was 10 years old. She said, “I don’t have any regrets because it is my own journey. I own up to all the mistakes I have made, all the lessons I have learnt and all the experiences I have had. I didn’t have an easy journey. It was a huge task to start working at the age of 10 and being the sole earning member of the family, and at the same time, making my profession my passion. But, I had my eyes on the goal and I knew that one day I would make it to the big screen.”

Mahima added, “When I first started working, I knew this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I also come from a family where I have a single parent, so life wasn't easy. It hit me way before than it should have, but it also made me the person I am today. Yes, I missed out on the formative school and college days of my life, but I think everything happened for a reason.”

Mahima has appeared in TV soaps such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (2012–15), Rishton Ka Chakravyuh (2017–18), Mariam Khan (2018–19) and Shubharambh (2019–20). She made her debut in theTelugu film industry in 2017 with Venkatapuram. In 2019, she made her digital debut with Rangbaaz Season 2 on Zee 5.

