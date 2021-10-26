Went to audition for Antim with a lot of apprehension: Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana, who marked her acting debut as a child artiste in the television show Mohe Rang De in 2008, is all set to foray into Bollywood with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth. “This is a dream debut,” she says, adding that she didn’t imagine being launched by Khan even when she shared the stage with him on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

While she remains overwhelmed by the superstar’s “magnificent presence”, she admits that once the cameras began rolling, she didn’t let it come in the way of her performance. “When I was before the camera, it wasn’t me but Manda (who she plays in the film). If I look at me from the outside, there’s a huge pressure and responsibility. But what I did between action and cut was something that remained affected by external factors. I kept my core tight and tried to be honest to my craft,” she shares.

Becoming a film actor was always Makwana’s dream but she walked into the auditions of Antim: The Final Truth “with a lot of apprehension”. She recalls, “I thought I wouldn’t get the part because it’s such a big film. To my shock, I had Mahesh (Manjrekar) sir testing me. Then I told myself ki jo hoga dekha jaayega but I should give my best. I came to know on the very same day that I’ve been locked for the part.”

With theatres operating in a limited fashion, the release of Antim: The Final Truth got delayed by months. Makwana shares “the wait got difficult”. “I was battling with my own thoughts. I was wishing for the situation to get better so that everything falls into place. I was overwhelmed anticipating the release of my debut film and that overpowered my impatience,” she ends.