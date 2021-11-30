Antim box office day 4 collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's film collects total of 21 crore

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, had a decent run at the box office over the weekend. However, the film witnessed a drop in its collection on its first Monday.

The Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial had received positive reviews. It collected around ₹2.75-3 crore on Monday. This takes its total to around ₹21 crore.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: “Antim - The Final Truth has had a good hold with collection looking at a 35-40% drop on Monday which is a solid Monday trend. The film will collect in the 2.75-3 crore nett which is a pretty good collection for Monday for this film.”

“The four day total will be around 21 crore nett and it will be looking at a 28 crore nett week close,” it added.

Sharing the opening weekend response to Antim: The Final Truth at the ticket counters, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written, “#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹18.61 cr. #India biz.”

Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films. The film also marks the big-screen debut of television actor Mahima Makwana. It is Salman's first theatrical release since the Covid-19 pandemic started and his second release of 2021 after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which got a direct-to-digital release.

Salman had recently shared videos of his fans bursting firecrackers in a movie theatre and bathing his Antim posters with milk. He asked them to refrain from such activities.

Salman will now be seen in Tiger 3, which features Katrina Kaif as well, with Emraan Hashmi reportedly playing the antagonist. The film is expected to release in the second half of 2022.