Salman Khan says he asked Jacqueline Fernandez to 'dig up dirt' in Panvel instead of doing cardio 'like a fool'

Salman Khan said Jacqueline Fernandez preferred the treadmill than hands-on farming as her choice of work-out. The 55-year-old actor spent a considerable amount of time at his Lonavla farmhouse during the lockdown last year. He was accompanied by a bunch of his friends during the stay, one of who was Jacqueline.

Speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman said that he used to ask Jacqueline to try out farming while at the farmhouse, adding she would only want to do cardio on the treadmill. “Jacqueline bhi thi humare saath wahan par. Cardio kar rahi hai treadmill ke upar bewakoofon ki tarah. Bewakoofi hai. Maine kaha zameen khodo (Jacqueline was also there with us. She was doing cardio on the treadmill like a fool. It was foolish. I told her… farm the land),” said Salman.

Talking about farming, he added: “Uske andar pura din bhi chala jata hai, aur aisa lagta hai ki kuchh kiya hai din mein. Aap fasal bhi uga rahe ho (It takes an entire day and you feel like you’ve done something. You’re growing crops also).” Salman was speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show, on which he promoted his new film Antim: The Final Truth, also starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Last year, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had shared several glimpses from his farming sessions on Instagram. “Respect to all the farmers,” he had captioned one of his photos, which shows him covered in mud. He was also spotted driving a tractor through the fields as part of his rice plantation routine.

During her stay in Salman’s farmhouse last year, Jacqueline spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed what kept her busy there: “I love to dance and experiment with various forms. It is also a part of my fitness regime. For me, dancing has a positive impact on my entire body as it helps me in relieving myself of any negative energy and thoughts that keep me down.” At that time, Jacqueline shared photos of her going horse-riding around Salman’s farmhouse.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are co-stars of films such as the Kick and Race 3. During the lockdown last year, Salman and Jacqueline starred in the song Tere Bina, which was filmed at the Panvel farmhouse.