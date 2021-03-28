Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu continue their illicit romance in Woh Meri Student Hai teaser. Watch here

As promised, a film starring Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, who milked a relationship angle on Bigg Boss, has been made. A teaser was shared online by the duo on Saturday.

Titled Woh Meri Student Hai, the film features Anup and Jasleen, who appear to playing characters in some sort of illicit relationship. It shows Anup's character, who could be a music teacher, singing romantic songs about Jasleen's character, who dances in a saree. At one point, he is teased by a third person for being having a mistress. "Bakwas band karo, woh meri student hai (Shut up, she is my student)," Anup's character says.

"It's a very funny film with a different concept and I am very sure people are going to like it. The film is based on me and Anup Ji's life," Jasleen told SpotboyE.

During their Bigg Boss run, Jasleen and Anup played along after it was initially reported that the entered the show as a couple, but later revealed that they share a ‘guru-shishya’ relationship.

In an interview with Hindustan Times after her eviction from Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen had said, “The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premier show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship for three years and are going in the house as a couple.”

Previously, they made headlines after a picture of them, dressed in wedding finery, led to speculation that they'd tied the knot. Like before, they played along for a while, before the singer revealed that the picture was taken on the sets of Woh Meri Student Hai, for a dream sequence.

“It’s not as it looks like. This is a part of the scene from my upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai. It’s a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married and I am her father. In many weddings, even the fathers wear pagdi and the baratis too. The picture is not fake and from the sets of the film. The film is nearly complete with just two days of shoot left. The photo is being presented in the wrong way,” he told India Today.

