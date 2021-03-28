IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu continue their illicit romance in Woh Meri Student Hai teaser. Watch here
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu in the Woh Meri Student Hai teaser.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu in the Woh Meri Student Hai teaser.
bollywood

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu continue their illicit romance in Woh Meri Student Hai teaser. Watch here

  • Woh Meri Student Hai, a film starring Bigg Boss 12 'couple' Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu has a teaser now. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 03:44 PM IST

As promised, a film starring Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, who milked a relationship angle on Bigg Boss, has been made. A teaser was shared online by the duo on Saturday.

Titled Woh Meri Student Hai, the film features Anup and Jasleen, who appear to playing characters in some sort of illicit relationship. It shows Anup's character, who could be a music teacher, singing romantic songs about Jasleen's character, who dances in a saree. At one point, he is teased by a third person for being having a mistress. "Bakwas band karo, woh meri student hai (Shut up, she is my student)," Anup's character says.

"It's a very funny film with a different concept and I am very sure people are going to like it. The film is based on me and Anup Ji's life," Jasleen told SpotboyE.

During their Bigg Boss run, Jasleen and Anup played along after it was initially reported that the entered the show as a couple, but later revealed that they share a ‘guru-shishya’ relationship.

In an interview with Hindustan Times after her eviction from Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen had said, “The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premier show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship for three years and are going in the house as a couple.”

Previously, they made headlines after a picture of them, dressed in wedding finery, led to speculation that they'd tied the knot. Like before, they played along for a while, before the singer revealed that the picture was taken on the sets of Woh Meri Student Hai, for a dream sequence.

Also read: Anup Jalota says he wouldn’t marry Jasleen Matharu even if he was younger: ‘Her dressing wouldn’t be appreciated in my family’

“It’s not as it looks like. This is a part of the scene from my upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai. It’s a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married and I am her father. In many weddings, even the fathers wear pagdi and the baratis too. The picture is not fake and from the sets of the film. The film is nearly complete with just two days of shoot left. The photo is being presented in the wrong way,” he told India Today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anup jalota-jasleen matharu anup jalota jasleen matharu bigg boss + 2 more

Related Stories

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have worked together on a movie called Vo Meri Student Hai.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have worked together on a movie called Vo Meri Student Hai.
bollywood

Anup Jalota poses with Jasleen Matharu in rapper avatar after that viral wedding pic, wraps up film shoot

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 13, 2020 10:38 PM IST
Anup Jalota is back to posing for pictures with Jasleen Matharu. After their viral wedding picture, they have now posed in rapper avatars. They have finished shooting for Vo Meri Student Hai.
READ FULL STORY
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s ‘wedding picture’ became a talking point among their fans.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s ‘wedding picture’ became a talking point among their fans.
tv

Anup Jalota says he wouldn’t marry Jasleen Matharu even if he was younger: ‘Her dressing wouldn’t be appreciated in my family’

Hindustan Times | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 11, 2020 09:15 AM IST
Former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota has said that he wouldn’t marry co-contestant Jasleen Matharu even if there wasn’t a large age gap between them, as his family wouldn’t appreciate her ‘modern’ dressing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP