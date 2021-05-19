Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anup Jalota reveals what makes Jasleen Matharu ‘perfect marriage material’
Anup Jalota reveals what makes Jasleen Matharu ‘perfect marriage material’

Anup Jalota said that Jasleen Matharu’s nature made her ‘perfect marriage material’. The two starred together in the recently-released Wo Meri Student Hai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu came together as a couple on Bigg Boss 12.

Singer Anup Jalota talked about what makes actor Jasleen Matharu ‘perfect marriage material’. In the past, they appeared on Bigg Boss 12 as a couple, but in a volte-face, claimed that it was all a joke once they were evicted.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anup was asked, “Jasleen ki aisi koi quality jo unhe ek perfect marriage material banati hai (Name one quality that makes Jasleen perfect marriage material.” He replied, “Swabhav bohot achcha hai (She has a very good nature).”

Last year, after photos of Anup and Jasleen dressed in wedding finery surfaced online, it was speculated that they had tied the knot. However, it was later revealed that the pictures were from the sets of their film Wo Meri Student Hai.

Earlier, Anup told a leading daily that he would not have married Jasleen even if he was younger. “Her modern and glamorous dressing wouldn’t have been appreciated in my family culture,” he said, quick to explain that he was not judging her dressing style. “I am just saying it wouldn’t have gone down well with the people around me. Hum toh dhoti-kurta wale hain (I am a dhoti-wearing man) who sings devotional songs. How would Jasleen’s avatar have been in sync with that?”

Also read | Sardar Ka Grandson: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi, Malaika Arora cheer for Arjun Kapoor as his film releases on Netflix

Anup and Jasleen, at the time of entering Bigg Boss 12, claimed to have been in a romantic relationship with each other for three years. However, afterwards, they insisted that their relationship was platonic, one of a teacher and his student.

Jasleen was later seen on the swayamvar-themed reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, as one of the contenders to marry Paras Chhabra. Anup objected to her participation, saying that Paras had a reputation of being someone who ‘changes girls’.

Anup and Jasleen featured together in the recently released film, Wo Meri Student Hai, directed by her father Kesar Matharu.

