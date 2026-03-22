New Delhi, Actor Anupam Kher praised Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and said it wasn't just an outstanding film but an experience and emotion. Anupam Kher lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the sequel to Dhar's 2025 film released on Thursday and has already crossed the mark of ₹300 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Kher shared a video on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

"'DHURANDHAR' IS OUTSTANDING! ADITYA DHAR IS A ROCKSTAR! Sometimes, words fall short. You walk out of a film… and there's a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That's what watching #Dhurandar felt like. It is not just a film. It is an experience. An emotion. A journey that quietly enters your heart and then refuses to leave. There are moments in 'Dhurandhar' that don't just play on screen-they stay with you, long after the lights come on," the actor wrote in his post.

"I have tried to capture what I felt in the video I am sharing along with this post… but honestly, I could have gone on and on. Because some stories are not meant to be described! They are meant to be felt. 'Dhurandhar 'is one such story. Congratulations to the entire team for creating something so powerful, so magical, so moving, and so deeply human. Watch it. Experience it. And then sit with it. And #SanjayDutt is brilliant! EVERY 'INDIAN' WILL BE PROUD OF THIS FILM. JAI Hind! #Indian #Proud," he added.

Singh left a comment on the video, as he thanked the veteran actor. "Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir," he wrote.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, "Dhurandhar" revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

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