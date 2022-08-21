Anupam Kher reacts to boycott calls for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Past will surely haunt you’

Actor Anupam Kher seemingly criticised Aamir Khan after his film Laal Singh Chaddha was met with boycott trends on social media. Several people on Twitter had urged people to boycott Aamir’s film owing to his past comment on India. Amid the ongoing debate on cancel culture, Anupam Kher said that everyone on Twitter is entitled to start a new trend any day. (Also read: Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha's box office performance)

The boycott calls started when people pulled out Aamir’s old comments on the country. In 2015, Aamir Khan had said that he felt ‘alarmed’ by the things happening in India. “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says, 'Should we move out of India?' That's a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day. That does indicate that there is this sense of growing disquiet, there is growing despondency apart from alarm,” the actor said, which was met with mixed reactions across the nation.

Talking about Aamir’s comments, Anupam told India Today, “If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you.” “If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day,” he added about the ongoing boycott trends which continue to target one film after another.

Anupam Kher and Aamir have worked in several films together, such as Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and many others. Back in 2015, Anupam was among the many individuals who blasted Aamir for his comments. In one of his tweets, he wrote, “Did you ask Kiran (Rao) which country would she like to move out to? Did you tell her that this country has made you AAMIR KHAN.” Meanwhile, several other films also became the target of boycott trends, besides Laal Singh Chaddha. This includes, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger and even Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Pathaan.

