Anupam Kher reveals why he never had his own kids, says stepson Sikandar is ‘enough for me’: When Kirron conceived…

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher tied the knot in 1985, and Kirron Kher’s son from her first marriage, Sikander, also became a part of Anupam’s life. However, the actor recently shared that he has felt a void from not witnessing a child grow up. In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Anupam revealed why he and Kirron never had children of their own. Anupam Kher talks about not having his own kids.

Anupam Kher on feeling a void of not having his own kid

Reflecting on his earlier statement about feeling the absence of seeing a child grow up before his eyes, Anupam said he hadn’t felt it until he turned 60. “I do a lot of work with children. My foundation does a lot of work. I am fond of children. I used to do a show called Say Na Something to Anupam Uncle, which was a children’s show. So when somebody asked me, ‘Do you feel this?’ I said yes—and it’s the truth.”

Anupam Kher reveals why he didn't have his own kids

He further explained why they never had children together, saying, “It didn’t happen initially. Kirron couldn’t conceive, and when she did, the pregnancy wasn’t developing properly. I was too busy trying to make it big. I was too busy… and Sikander—he’s still enough for me. He was four years old when he came into my life, when I married Kirron, so I never felt anything missing. Just because I feel something now doesn’t mean I felt it then—there’s no definitive answer to it.”

Kirron and Anupam shared a deep friendship long before they got married in 1985. At the time, Kirron was navigating a troubled marriage with her then-husband Gautam Berry, while Anupam was coping with a breakup. Their bond gradually evolved into love, and they eventually tied the knot, beginning a new chapter together.

Meanwhile, Anupam is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tanvi The Great. The film, which also stars Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 18.