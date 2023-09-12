Anupam Kher says he whistled after watching Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; Celina Jaitly, Soni Razdan can't stop praising him

Bollywood celebrities have been showering praises and loving notes on actor Shah Rukh Khan and his latest blockbuster Jawan. The latest to join the long list are Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, and Celina Jaitly among others. (Also Read | Jawan box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film becomes third Hindi film to cross ₹300 cr nett in India in 2023)

Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan pose together

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his Instagram on Monday evening, Anupam posted a photo with Shah Rukh. In the picture, both of them were seen in ethnic outfits as they smiled and posed for the camera. While Anupam opted for a red kurta, Shah Rukh was seen in a black outfit. He geo-tagged the location as Inox: Trilium Mall, Amritsar.

What Anupam said about Jawan, Shah Rukh

Anupam captioned the post, "Mere pyaare Shah Rukh! Abhi abhi Amritsar mein audience ke saath aapki film Jawan dekh kar nikla hoon. Luft aa gaya. Action picture ka scale, aapki adaa aur performance bohut hi umda hai. Ek do jagah to maine seeti vagaira bhi maardi (My dear Shah Rukh ! I have just left after watching your film Jawan with the audience in Amritsar. Enjoyed it. Action, picture scale, your style and performance are very good. I even whistled in one or two places)!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "(Zanny face emoji) Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and specially to the writer/director @director.atlee! Mumbai vaapas aakar gale laga ke zaroor bolunga (I will come back to Mumbai, hug you and say)--o pochi, o koki, o popi, o lola!! (rolling on the floor laughing and heart eyes emojis) @iamsrk." O pochi, o koki, o popi, o lola is from their 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt watch Jawan on date night

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Soni Razdan shared a selfie on X (earlier known as Twitter) from inside the theatre as she watched Jawan with her husband-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. She wrote, "It took @iamsrk and #Jawaan to get the both of us out on a movie date night after I don’t know how many years! And what a fabulous film - mind is blown (black heart emoji) is happy @Atlee_dir wow Sir. Shah Rukh Khan gets more amazing with each film. Huge congratulations all round."

As they stepped outside, the paparazzi asked them about Jawan and if they liked Shah Rukh's character as the son or the father. Soni said, "I loved both but father was too good." Mahesh added, "We felt the same way all the Indians and people worldwide felt." When asked to repeat a line from the film, Mahesh Bhatt said, "Dialogue Shah Rukh bolta hai (Shah Rukh delivers the dialogue)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celina says Jawan toppled Barbie, Oppenheimer

Actor Celina Jaitly shared a poster of Jawan on X and wrote, “It took an Indian Jawan to strike Barbie & Oppenheimer out of their own regional dominance… What a wonderful era for our Indian cinema and all thanks to our Janasheen~ Emperor @iamsrk.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also added, "I guess I must stop playing my violin in a bikini and ab 'main bhi villain banoongi because then @iamsrk ki tarah mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakega (I will also become a villain now so that like @iamsrk no hero can stand in front of me)'. Congratulations and hats off to @gaurikhan @VijaySethuOffl @Atlee_dir @NayantharaU @sanyamalhotra07 @WhoSunilGrover #Priyamani #riddhidogra What a magical team … Floored forever !!!!!! #ShahRuhKhan #JawanBlockBuster."

About Jawan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are also seen in cameo appearances. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover and Lehar Khan among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON