Anupam Kher shares glimpse of his birthday celebrations from Uunchai sets: 'I feel blessed'. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher, who turned 67 on Monday, had a working birthday as he was shooting for his film Uunchai. However, the film's team tried their best to make his special day memorable. On Tuesday, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of glimpses in which he can be seen celebrating his birthday with the film's cast and crew. (Also Read: Anupam Kher says he lives in a rented apartment, was scolded by mother for ‘only property he bought’)

"BEST and dream birthday celebrations on the sets of #Uunchai. Thank you #SoorajBarjatya @amitabhbachchan ji #DannySaab @boman_irani @rajshrifilms and everybody on the sets for making it memorable day for me. I feel blessed. #blessed #Celebration #Uunchai," he captioned the post.

In the video, Anupam is seen hugging his co-actors Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, Boman had shared a photograph that features Amitabh, Anupam, Danny and himself. In the picture, the four actors can be seen striking a pose as they stand close to each other and smile warmly at the camera. They were also seen donning traditional Nepalese caps with their suits.

For the unversed, Uunchai is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in lead roles.

Also Read: When Anupam Kher's mom slapped him for stealing ₹118 for audition, got the police involved

Apart from this, Anupam is awaiting the release of his film The Kashmir Files. It will hit the theatres on March 11. The film also stars actors Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. On Tuesday, Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to stop the release of the film. The petition had sought to prevent the release claiming that it is a "propaganda movie" to hurt the religious sentiments.

