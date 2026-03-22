Anupam Kher slams people for calling Dhurandhar 2 ‘propaganda’ film, Ranveer Singh responds
Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a lengthy video about Dhurandhar 2, revealing that he called Aditya Dhar after watching the film.
Actor Anupam Kher has showered praise on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 and actor Ranveer Singh, sharing a glowing review of the spy thriller. He also took a sharp dig at a section of people labelling the film as propaganda, stating that they should be ashamed of themselves.
Anupam posts review of Dhurandhar 2
On Saturday, Anupam took to Instagram to share a lengthy video about Dhurandhar 2, revealing that he personally called Aditya Dhar after watching the film to congratulate him.
Sharing the video on his handle, Anupam wrote, “DURANDHAR2 IS OUTSTANDING! ADITYA DHAR IS A ROCKSTAR! Sometimes, words fall short. You walk out of a film… and there’s a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That’s what watching #Dhurandar felt like. It is not just a film. It is an experience. An emotion. A journey that quietly enters your heart and then refuses to leave. There are moments in Dhurandar that don’t just play on screen—they stay with you, long after the lights come on.”
“I have tried to capture what I felt in the video I am sharing along with this post… but honestly, I could have gone on and on. Because some stories are not meant to be described! They are meant to be felt. Dhurandar is one such story. Congratulations to the entire team for creating something so powerful, so magical, so moving, and so deeply human. Watch it. Experience it. And then sit with it. And #SanjayDutt is brilliant! EVERY ‘INDIAN’ WILL BE PROUD OF THIS FILM,” he added.
Anupam on people calling it a ‘propaganda’ film
In the video, Anupam slams a section of people who have tagged the film as a propaganda vehicle. Calling it outstanding, Anupam said that it is a film that makes one feel proud of their own country.
He says, “People who are saying it's about jingoism and that it is a propaganda film… I feel so sad for them. I feel pity for them. Initially, before I watched the film, I got angry because they tried to call The Kashmir Files a propaganda film…People who call it a propaganda film should be ashamed of themselves… Aapse bardash nahi hota toh, aap bhi aisi film bana lo (If you can't tolerate such a movie, go and make such a film)... Put some money and hire some writers.”
As per Anupam, Dhurandhar 2 talks about modern India, going on to show “how brilliant our system is, how brilliant our people are, how brilliant our agencies are”. The actor went on to give shout-outs to Aditya, Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
Talking about Ranveer, Anupam said, “I'm a teacher of acting. For me to really salute somebody, it takes a lot of time and conviction. You are outstanding… Your body language, your simmering anger, understanding your pain… In one or two scenes, your pain is so visible and made me sad. My heart went out to you.”
Ranveer also took to the comment section to respond to his praise, writing, “Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir. (Words fall short after seeing this, sir. I have grown up inspired by your artistry. Hearing this from you means a great, great deal to me. My deepest respects and salutations to you, sir.”
About Dhurandhar 2
The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel delves into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also continues the story from the first part, showing how the Indian spy completes his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It was released on March 19. The film has crossed the ₹300 crore net mark in India on its third day of release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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