Anupam Kher slams people for calling Dhurandhar 2 ‘propaganda’ film, Ranveer Singh responds

“I have tried to capture what I felt in the video I am sharing along with this post… but honestly, I could have gone on and on. Because some stories are not meant to be described! They are meant to be felt. Dhurandar is one such story. Congratulations to the entire team for creating something so powerful, so magical, so moving, and so deeply human. Watch it. Experience it. And then sit with it. And #SanjayDutt is brilliant! EVERY ‘INDIAN’ WILL BE PROUD OF THIS FILM,” he added.

Sharing the video on his handle, Anupam wrote, “DURANDHAR2 IS OUTSTANDING! ADITYA DHAR IS A ROCKSTAR! Sometimes, words fall short. You walk out of a film… and there’s a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That’s what watching #Dhurandar felt like. It is not just a film. It is an experience. An emotion. A journey that quietly enters your heart and then refuses to leave. There are moments in Dhurandar that don’t just play on screen—they stay with you, long after the lights come on.”

On Saturday, Anupam took to Instagram to share a lengthy video about Dhurandhar 2, revealing that he personally called Aditya Dhar after watching the film to congratulate him.

Actor Anupam Kher has showered praise on Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar 2 and actor Ranveer Singh , sharing a glowing review of the spy thriller. He also took a sharp dig at a section of people labelling the film as propaganda, stating that they should be ashamed of themselves.

Anupam on people calling it a ‘propaganda’ film In the video, Anupam slams a section of people who have tagged the film as a propaganda vehicle. Calling it outstanding, Anupam said that it is a film that makes one feel proud of their own country.

He says, “People who are saying it's about jingoism and that it is a propaganda film… I feel so sad for them. I feel pity for them. Initially, before I watched the film, I got angry because they tried to call The Kashmir Files a propaganda film…People who call it a propaganda film should be ashamed of themselves… Aapse bardash nahi hota toh, aap bhi aisi film bana lo (If you can't tolerate such a movie, go and make such a film)... Put some money and hire some writers.”

As per Anupam, Dhurandhar 2 talks about modern India, going on to show “how brilliant our system is, how brilliant our people are, how brilliant our agencies are”. The actor went on to give shout-outs to Aditya, Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Talking about Ranveer, Anupam said, “I'm a teacher of acting. For me to really salute somebody, it takes a lot of time and conviction. You are outstanding… Your body language, your simmering anger, understanding your pain… In one or two scenes, your pain is so visible and made me sad. My heart went out to you.”

Ranveer also took to the comment section to respond to his praise, writing, “Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir. (Words fall short after seeing this, sir. I have grown up inspired by your artistry. Hearing this from you means a great, great deal to me. My deepest respects and salutations to you, sir.”

About Dhurandhar 2 The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel delves into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also continues the story from the first part, showing how the Indian spy completes his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It was released on March 19. The film has crossed the ₹300 crore net mark in India on its third day of release.