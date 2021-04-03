Anupam Kher thanks well-wishers for supporting Kirron Kher after cancer diagnosis, says: 'She conveys her gratitude'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has thanked everyone for wishing actor-politician Kirron Kher a speedy recovery after she was diagnosed with blood cancer. Taking to Twitter, Anupam shared a video and thanked well-wishers for extending their emotional support towards Kirron, adding that it has boosted their morale.

He tweeted, "Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude".

Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP . She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! 🙏🌺❤️ #Thanks #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/fiuuOQQ4eg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 2, 2021

On Friday, he had tweeted, "Bada khoobsoorat sa rishta hai mere aur uparwale ke beech. Zyaada main mangta nahi aur kam wo deta nahi (I share a beautiful relation with God. I do not ask for too much and he never gives me less)."

Anupam on Thursday issued a statement about his wife's health saying that she is undergoing treatment and reassured well-wishers that she is ‘well on her way to recovery'.

Taking to Instagram had shared a post, saying, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

Anupam called her a 'fighter’ and thanked everyone for their support and love. “She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar,” the note added.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page wont be part of season 2, heartbroken fans ask 'What's the point then anyway'

Celebrities had commented praying for her recovery. Taking to the comments section on Anupam's Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Prayers," followed by a folded hands emoji. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra said, "Sir we are praying for her." Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Praying for @kirronkhermp ji s speedy recovery.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON