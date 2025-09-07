Teary-eyed Anuparna Roy dedicates historic Best Director win at Venice Film Festival to 'any woman who’s been silenced'

Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy scripted history on Saturday when she won the Best Director award in the Orizzonti (Horizons) section of the prestigious 82nd Venice Film Festival. Anuparna won the award for her debut feature film, Songs of Forgotten Trees, which was presented by Anurag Kashyap. Anuparna Roy won Best Director in the Orizzonti section of the Venice Film Festival.

Anuparna dedicates win to women

Reacting to the huge win, Anuparna Roy dedicated it to women all around the world. In a statement from Venice, the filmmaker said, "This film is a tribute to every woman who’s ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated. May this win inspire more voices, more stories, and more power for women in cinema and beyond."

Songs of Forgotten Trees was the only Indian film selected in the esteemed Orizzonti section at Venice this year. The film bowled over the audience and jury at the festival. The director took to the stage, visibly emotional and teary-eyed, and dedicated the award to the country. Starring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, Songs of Forgotten Trees is produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi and Ranjan Singh and follows the story of two women and how their lives get intertwined in Mumbai.

The film's three producers also beamed with pride at the win. Bibhanshu Rai said, "Making this film was never easy. We went through challenges, tough days, and moments of doubt. But we held on because this story had to be told. I knew Anuparna would never give up. She has that fire, and it kept all of us going.”

Producer Romil Modi emphasised that supporting women like Anuparna isn’t "just a choice, but a responsibility." They added, "Their stories hold so much strength, honesty, and heart; far more compelling than the endless war-driven tales we see today. This film is my way of standing by her, and by every woman whose voice deserves to be heard.”

Ranjan Singh of Flip Films said Anuparna "stayed true to her first pitch" of the human drama and made the film she wanted to, adding, "This win is the best testament that if one tells stories that they believe in truly, they will resonate with everyone across the world."

About 2025 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival 2025 concluded on Saturday with American indie film Father Mother Sister Brother taking home the coveted Golden Lion. Tunisian film, The Voice of Hind Rajab, which showed the conflict in Gaza and earned a 22-minute standing ovation at the festival, had to settle for the second prize. Hollywood filmmaker Benny Safdie won Best Director for the Dwayne Johnson-starrer The Smashing Machine.