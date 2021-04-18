Anupria Goenka: Timelines of shoots have gone haywire, a lot has got pushed due to Covid

She resumed working way back in August 2020 itself when the Covid-19 led restrictions were eased, and continues to shoot for her projects amid the pandemic. However, Anupria Goenka says the biggest change has been bigger for the production than the actors during such testing times.

“I started working again with the shoot for my web show Criminal Justice. Then, there was another series for which I shot outdoors for a month and a half. We had rehearsals, it was not much of a difference. The biggest difference was more for the entire production and crew. They really had to take a lot of precautions, and be really sure of keeping everyone safe. My makeup team and staff had to be in PPE suits. They obviously have been through far more than us actors,” says the 33-year-old.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Goenka adds that she is well aware of the risk involved while going out for work.

“I see how everyone is scared. As an actor, though, it gave me a very good feeling when I first stepped out to shoot last year. I felt as if everybody was happy coming back, doing things despite the risk. It felt like everybody is keeping aside their fears, and getting together to do something they really love and care about. There’s a different kind of unity in that. We are more appreciative of getting to work for sure,” says the actor.

Agreeing that schedules do get warped due to the restrictions and industry people being diagnosed with the virus, Goenka goes there’s little one can do.

“When there are certain things the team can’t provide, you realise it’s all fine. It’s a difficult time and you just want to get together and start working again. It’s been very good. Of course, timelines have gone haywire. The projects supposed to start in January got pushed to April. Everybody is trying to do their best and just make something good,” she ends.