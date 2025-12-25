Anurag Basu ‘felt small’ after watching Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound: 'I've never been so affected'

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has heaped praise on Homebound, saying that he "really felt small" after watching it. Speaking with Zoom, Anurag also shared that the film "really affected" him. Homebound has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Anurag Basu spoke about Homebound at length.

Anurag Basu shares how Homebound affected him

Talking about Homebound, Anurag said, “Neeraj ka film dekhke, I really felt small. I messaged him also. Cinema itna accha hai na shayad aise logon se aapki mulaqat na ho. Aise situation pe aap na jaye lekin jab aap voh jeete hai na vahan baithke film ko, it really affected me. I have never been so affected. Shalini ka chappal wala scene aata hai, main toh hil hi gaya (After watching Neeraj’s film, I really felt small. I messaged him also. Cinema is so good that even if you’re not going to meet those people and be in that situation, you live that moment sitting in a theatre. It really affected me. I have never been so affected. Shalini Vatsa’s chappal scene shook me)."

What Anurag had said about film earlier

Earlier, on October 10, Anurag, after watching Homebound, had posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) calling the film "a timely, aching film." "Saw #Homebound last night and I’m still in its beautiful hangover. A timely, aching film that deserves every conversation and, yes, an Oscar nod. Neeraj @ghywan made me feel wonderfully inferior as a filmmaker, #IshanKhattar #Vishal #JhanviKapoor #Shalinivats are simply brilliant," he had tweeted.

About Homebound

Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Homebound follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

The film made a grand entry on Netflix on November 21. Homebound has been receiving major accolades across film festivals and award shows. After having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

Homebound at Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced shortlists across 12 categories. When it comes to the international feature film, 15 films have advanced in the category, which will be whittled down to five in the final nominations.

Along with Homebound, other films which have been shortlisted include Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirât, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab. Final nominations in the shortlisted categories will be determined in the coming weeks. The final nominations will be announced on January 22. 2026.