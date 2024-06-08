Anurag Kashyap calls his character Kazbe in Bad Cop 'very contrasting': He may be the villain but he's not the bad guy

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who will be seen in a new web series, Bad Cop, talked about playing the role of a villain. Speaking with News 18, Anurag said that though his character was a villain but ‘he is not the bad guy all the time’. He also added that his character is ‘emotionally attached to his family’, which is ‘very contrasting’. (Also Read | Bad Cop teaser: Anurag Kashyap's ‘bad guy’ squares off against Gulshan Devaiah's cop. Watch) Anurag Kashyap as Kazbe in a scene from Bad Cop.

What Anurag said about his character in Bad Cop

Anurag said, “I loved the idea of this guy (Kazbe) who is in prison and he’s operating from there. But he’s very emotionally attached to his family. The idea of a villain being so emotionally attached to his family is very contrasting. He may be the villain but he is not the bad guy all the time. In his head, he’s trying to do business and he’s trying to run a family and he’s having fun.”

About Kazbe and Bad Cop

The series introduces Anurag as the quirky, charming and deadly villain, Kazbe. Anurag will star in Bad Cop with Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita. Gulshan Devaiah plays Karan a daunting and daring cop. Directed by Aditya Datt and adapted by Rensil D'Silva, Bad Cop will begin streaming from June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Anurag recently spoke about his character

On what fans can expect from his character, Anurag recently told news agency ANI, "Kazbe mama is a one of a kind villain. His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films. Kazbe is powerful, hard-hitting and I drew traits from many of the negative characters that I had created, to prepare for this role."

Talking about his role, Anurag had said, "I have created a lot of characters that are gore, quirky, dark and many more things but believe it or not it was difficult for me to be one. Kazbe is someone who doesn't think too much before doing anything, he just does it. He is a dreadful, eccentric, nefarious and a quintessential villain. I had to bite into the intricacies of this character and make it my own."

More about Bad Cop

The official synopsis of the series read, "Gulshan Devaiah swiftly steps into the double role of twins Karan & Arjun, who are polar opposites and choose a path of their own. Karan, a power-packed cop and Arjun, a witty thief find their fates intertwined in the most unexpected way, altering the course of their lives forever. Anurag Kashyap effortlessly essays the role of the deadly, manipulative and lethal, Kazbe Mama, leaving us wanting for more. A righteous cop, Harleen Sethi takes on the role of Devika. Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita star in significant roles in this thriller."