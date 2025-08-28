Anurag Kashyap says Nishaanchi is 'full-on Salim Javed zone' film: 'It’s my longest, most elaborate shoot' | Exclusive

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is returning behind the camera with his upcoming action drama, Nishaanchi. The film, which marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, has piqued the audience's interest with its trailer. It seems to see Kashyap return to the Gangs of Wasseypur-esque genre of storytelling. Aaishvary Thackeray in a still from Nishaanchi.

Anurag Kashyap on Nishaanchi

In an exclusive quote to HT, the filmmaker calls the film in the zone of classics written by Salim-Javed, the legendary writer duo who gave films like Zanjeer, Deewar, and Sholay, among others. “Nishaanchi is my full-on Salim-Javed zone of film; it has the hero, the drama, and the payoff a film must deliver. I spent 69 days on it, and it’s my longest and most elaborate shoot yet,” says Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap admits that Nishaanchi is an ambitious film. The film stars Aaishvary in a double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. Anurag says that the film was initially titled something else before they felt a crisper title was needed. “Initially, the title was Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangilee Rinku, and Dabloo — everyone said it was too long. The story of how Nishaanchi was coined and the film was finally named,” he says.

About Anurag Kashyap

In a career that has spanned nearly three decades, Anurag Kashyap has written and/or directed some of the most iconic Hindi films. After starting as a writer with Satya, Kashyap moved to direction with the unreleased Paanch, before finding fame and acclaim with Black Friday and Dev.D. The 2012 twin feature, Gangs of Wasseypur, shot him to global fame. He has since directed diverse films, ranging from romantic dramas like Manmarziyaan to thrillers like Kennedy. Anurag also routinely acts, recently appearing in Tamil films Maharaja and Viduthalai Part 2, as well as the Hindi web series Bad Cop.

Nishaanchi release

Backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures banner, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and penned by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself. The film hits the theatres on September 19.