Anurag Kashyap grooves to dhol beats, welcomes baraatis at daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding. Watch

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire today. A new video from the wedding venue shows the filmmaker welcoming the baraat at the venue and dancing to dhol beats. Anurag Kashyap vibes to dhol beats as he welcomes Shane Gregoire's baraat.(Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap grooves to dhol beats

On Wednesday, Viral Bhayani shared a video from the wedding venue of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. In the video, Anurag Kashyap was seen vibing to dhol beats as he welcomed Shane Gregoire's baraat. The groom was also seen dancing to the dhol beats while arriving at the venue in a car. The filmmaker was seen greeting the baraatis with a wide smile and garlands. Both Shane and Anurag were seen twinning in golden traditional outfits. Aaliyah’s best friend and actor Khushi Kapoor was also seen arriving at the venue, decked up in her ethnic best.

Anurag Kashyap on daughter Aaliyah's wedding

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap's sweet moment wit daughter Aaliyah Kashyap from their sangeet function went viral on social media. The filmmaker was seen grooving to dhol beats with his daughter and hugging her while getting emotional for her big day. The filmmaker was also seen enjoying a candid moment with the photographers stationed outside the venue. When the photographers asked him to pose in front of the venue, he joked, “Abe yaar, hosh nahi hai mereko chaar din se (I am not in my senses for the past four days)."

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer who promotes different labels on her social media accounts. She met Shane Gregoire on a dating app and the two have been dating for quite some time. Shane proposed to Aaliyah in Bali and sharing the moment on social media, she wrote, "To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé”. The couple got engaged in Mumbai last year.