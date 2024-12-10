Inside Aaliyah Kashyap's flower-themed sangeet ceremony; watch emotional dad Anurag Kashyap give her a hug

Inside Aaliyah Kashyap's sangeet ceremony

The video was shared bridal makeup artist Shradha Luthra on her Instagram page. It was a combination of several snapshots taken inside the venue of the sangeet ceremony. Aaliyah looked stunning in a green lehenga, accessorised with gold jewellery, while her hair was styled with soft curls. Even Aaliyah's friends, Khushi Kapoor and Muskan Chanana were seen in the video. Khushi stunned in a pink saree for the sangeet ceremony.

In another video, Anurag Kashyap was seen sharing an emotional moment with Aaliyah on the dance floor. Anurag hugged her and danced along with her and Vedang Raina in the video.

Earlier, the couple's mehendi artist took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their mehendi designs. Both Aaliyah and Shane's mehendi were made as a love letter to their pets. They gave a shoutout to their pets (Cosmo & Kai) in their mehendi.

More details

For the unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. She met Shane on a dating app and the two have been dating for quite some time.

Anurag Kashyap had penned an emotional note about spending a special day with his daughter before her wedding. The father-daughter duo went for a movie outing to watch I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

The couple got engaged in Mumbai last year and announced the happy news on Instagram in May 2023. Sharing snaps from the dreamy proposal in Bali, she wrote, “soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like."