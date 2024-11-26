I Want To Talk box office collection day 4: Abhishek Bachchan film witnesses sharp dip, earns 13 lakh on first Monday

I Want To Talk box office collection day 4: After earning over ₹50 lakh for two consecutive days, the film witnessed a sharp fall in its numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned only ₹13 lakh on its first Monday. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. (Also Read | I Want To Talk review: Abhishek Bachchan shines in Shoojit Sircar's drama about mortality) I Want To Talk box office collection day 4: Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo and Johnny Lever star in this emotional film.

I Want To Talk box office

The film earned ₹25 lakh on day one, ₹55 lakh on day two and ₹53 lakh on day three. On day four, the film collected ₹13 lakh nett as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹1.46 crore. I Want To Talk had an overall 8.71% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Abhishek's film earned less on day four than his last theatrical release, Ghoomer. The 2023 film had earned just ₹40 lakh on its first Monday, as per Sacnilk.com.

I Want To Talk review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Abhishek fully utilises his real life demeanour as a chill guy with some of the best one liners in the room, for his character. ‘Speaking in between when two Sens are talking is ‘inSensitive’,’ he tells his daughter’s boyfriend. I couldn’t help but spot Abhishek’s dad Amitabh’s own portrayal of an ageing father in Piku here, who is involved, to a fault, in his daughter’s life. There are pacing issues with I Want To Talk."

About I Want To Talk

In the Shoojit Sircar film, Abhishek plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. I Want To Talk also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney, among others. It released in theatres globally on November 22. Shoojit and Ronnie Lahiri produced the project under Rising Sun Films

Shoojit, who recently attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, spoke about I Want to Talk. Speaking with news agency ANI, he shared his excitement about the film and the responses it has been receiving. "I Want to Talk is a film beyond words. It's about the emotions you feel while watching it. Abhishek is receiving so much appreciation. People are talking so much about him."