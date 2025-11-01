Anurag Kashyap opens up about harsh realities of filmmaking: 'Mujhe Wasseypur se saqt nafrat hai'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his raw storytelling and fearless opinions, recently made a striking comment about one of his most celebrated works, i.e Gangs of Wasseypur, much to the surprise of his die-hard fans. Anurag Kashyap laments that if viewers had watched Gangs of Wasseypur in theatres, his career could have been different. (Getty Images via AFP)

Why Anurag hates Gangs of Wasseypur

In a podcast with Digital documentary, Anurag said, “Mujhe Wasseypur se saqt nafrat hai. Jab bhi koi aadmi bolta hai na, ‘Sir Wasseypur,’ man karta hai joota utarkar maru (I absolutely hate Wasseypur. Whenever someone mentions it, I feel like taking off my shoe and hitting them).

The filmmaker’s frustration stems not from the film itself, but from how audiences treated it during its initial release. Anurag added that if audiences had supported his work when it mattered, his career trajectory and livelihood might have been different.

“Jab Wasseypur release hui, tab to tumne dekhi nahi. Chaar din chali thi theatre mein. Phir cinema hall mein Tiger Zinda Hai aa gayi. Chaar din mein uss picture ne 22 crore kamaye. Studio usko flop bolta hai, aur uss film ko lekar aap chahte ho ki main dobara banaun? Kyu banaun main? Tumhare liye kyu banaun main?Agar tum meri film cinema hall mein jaakar dekhte, to mera ghar usse chal raha hota. Mera ghar tumhari wajah se nahi chal raha hai. Fayda nuksaan ke liye agar tum film banane aaye ho…(When Wasseypur was released, no one watched it. It ran in theatres for just four days before Ek Tha Tiger took over. It earned ₹22 crore in those four days, yet the studio called it a flop. And now you want me to make another one? Why should I make it for you? If you had watched my film in theatres, my household would be running because of it. But it’s not, and if you’re making films just for profit and loss, you’re in the wrong place)," Anurag said.

The Legacy of Gangs of Wasseypur

Released in two parts in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur is widely considered a landmark in Indian cinema. Set in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, the crime saga chronicles the decades-long feud between coal mafia families. With its gritty realism, dark humour, and unforgettable characters, especially Manoj Bajpayee’s Sardar Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Faizal Khan, the film redefined Indian gangster cinema. Though it didn’t fare spectacularly at the box office upon release, it later achieved cult status, becoming a favourite among film enthusiasts and critics worldwide.

Anurag's latest work

Anurag’s newest directorial, Nishaanchi, marks a return to his trademark raw storytelling while also embracing a more “filmy” scale of storytelling. The film stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray in a dual role alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra. It earned ₹1.3 crore at the box office.