Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she was 'horrendous' at managing money, would 'spend it all'

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, spoke about how she handles her finances, now that she's earning money as a social media influencer. Aaliyah said that she used to be careless about the money she made, but has now become more responsible.

In her new video, shared on her YouTube channel on Sunday, Aaliyah fielded fan questions, one of which was about how she takes care of her finances.

She said, "So finances is a very sensitive topic in my life. I used to be horrendous at managing my finances, because when I first started earning money, I was so excited about the fact that I was making my own money I would just spend it all. I wouldn't save anything."

Aaliyah Kashyap continued, "I recently opened a savings account, and now I save 30-40% of whatever cheque comes in. The rest I keep for spending and stuff like that."

Aaliyah is a student in California, and she recently spent time in Mumbai with her family. While she was back home, she treated Anurag Kashyap with her own earnings for the first time. Taking to Instagram, Anurag said that Aaliyah took him to lunch at a Mumbai restaurant and paid for it with 'her own YouTube income'.

Anurag captioned the post, "So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income ..it’s a first, so worth keeping a record." Meanwhile, Aaliyah took to Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of her father enjoying his meal.

Also read: Aaliyah treats dad Anurag Kashyap with her own money for first time, Gulshan Devaiah jokes she'll finance his films soon

In her vlogs, Aaliyah talks about mental health, relationships, fashion; and often features her friends and family. She also doesn't shy away from addressing taboo topics such as drug use, alcohol, and sex, often with her parents.