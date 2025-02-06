Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anurag Kashyap says he wanted to leave daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding but Vikramaditya Motwane stopped him

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 06, 2025 01:53 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got married to Shane Gregoire on December 11. The director shared he wanted to leave after the varmala ceremony.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11. Anurag opened up about seeing Aaliyah get married and shared that it was an emotional day for him. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag revealed that he wanted to leave the ceremony and it was friend and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane who stopped him. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap turns DJ at daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding, groom Shane Gregoire plays the dhol: Watch inside videos)

Anurag Kashyap opened up about daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding.
Anurag Kashyap opened up about daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding.

What Anurag said

During the conversation, Anurag said, “I had the same feeling when my daughter was born. I don’t know why I cried so much, but I cried. Same thing at her wedding. I think I cried non-stop for 10 days. I don’t know why, and in front of random people.”

He went on to add, “At my daughter’s wedding, after the varmala and havan was done, I couldn’t handle it. I was so overwhelmed and emotional, I wanted to leave the wedding, even before the reception began. And I was going out but he (pointing to Vikramaditya Motwane) stopped me. He took me out, we went for a long walk and then we came back.”

About Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends on Wednesday, December 11. In a joint Instagram post, they shared the first official wedding pictures. One viral video of the bride's entry from the wedding showed Shane getting emotional and fighting back tears as Aaliyah made her way to the stage. Aaliyah chose a light pink lehenga for her special day.

Anurag had shared pictures from the special day on his Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "Ye bhi gayi .. @shanegregoire my Silly take care of her . And i will get back to my stubborn self . Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On