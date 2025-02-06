Anurag Kashyap says he wanted to leave daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding but Vikramaditya Motwane stopped him

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11. Anurag opened up about seeing Aaliyah get married and shared that it was an emotional day for him. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag revealed that he wanted to leave the ceremony and it was friend and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane who stopped him. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap turns DJ at daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding, groom Shane Gregoire plays the dhol: Watch inside videos) Anurag Kashyap opened up about daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding.

What Anurag said

During the conversation, Anurag said, “I had the same feeling when my daughter was born. I don’t know why I cried so much, but I cried. Same thing at her wedding. I think I cried non-stop for 10 days. I don’t know why, and in front of random people.”

He went on to add, “At my daughter’s wedding, after the varmala and havan was done, I couldn’t handle it. I was so overwhelmed and emotional, I wanted to leave the wedding, even before the reception began. And I was going out but he (pointing to Vikramaditya Motwane) stopped me. He took me out, we went for a long walk and then we came back.”

About Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends on Wednesday, December 11. In a joint Instagram post, they shared the first official wedding pictures. One viral video of the bride's entry from the wedding showed Shane getting emotional and fighting back tears as Aaliyah made her way to the stage. Aaliyah chose a light pink lehenga for her special day.

Anurag had shared pictures from the special day on his Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "Ye bhi gayi .. @shanegregoire my Silly take care of her . And i will get back to my stubborn self . Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming?