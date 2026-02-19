Anurag Kashyap says he was once ‘furious and frustrated’ with an actor who could not walk straight during a scene

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his film Kennedy. In an interaction with Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, Anurag shared that there was once an actor who would take multiple takes to do a walking scene and still mess up. Anurag shared that he was ‘furious and frustrated’ with him after a point. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says special effects work in Nishaanchi is ‘better’ than Sinners) Anurag Kashyap did not name the actor who made his furious for messing up a simple scene multiple times.

What Anurag said When Anurag was asked if there was ever an instance where he felt stuck with an actor during a shoot, the director replied yes. He detailed one particular instance and said, “Ek baar phasa tha mein! Main tareeke dhundta hoon. Literally ek baar ek actor tha pata nahi kyu woh seedha chal hi nahi paa raha tha! I wanted him to come out of it smoothly, from behind this bar-like place. Woj jagah kam thi aur woh aaram se aa sakta tha. Lekin uska haath paair control mein nahi tha idhar udhar sab hilata hua ata kabhi bottle gir jaati thi (I got stuck once. There was one actor who could not walk straight. He could have easily done that in that small space but something or the other happened and his hands and legs were always out of control).”

He went on to add, "I got furious and frustrated. I took a chalk and then poor edge mein chalk maar di. aur diwaar pe bhi chalk maar di. Maine bola ki agar chalk ka nishaan teri body pe dikha tab I am replacing you in the film (I made chalk marks in the edges and on the wall. I told that now if I see chalk marks on your body I am replacing you)! He just walked straight after that (smiles)!"