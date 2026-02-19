Anurag Kashyap says he was once ‘furious and frustrated’ with an actor who could not walk straight during a scene
Anurag Kashyap says that he used a chalk to mark the place around the actor so that he would not mess up the particular scene.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his film Kennedy. In an interaction with Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, Anurag shared that there was once an actor who would take multiple takes to do a walking scene and still mess up. Anurag shared that he was ‘furious and frustrated’ with him after a point. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says special effects work in Nishaanchi is ‘better’ than Sinners)
What Anurag said
When Anurag was asked if there was ever an instance where he felt stuck with an actor during a shoot, the director replied yes. He detailed one particular instance and said, “Ek baar phasa tha mein! Main tareeke dhundta hoon. Literally ek baar ek actor tha pata nahi kyu woh seedha chal hi nahi paa raha tha! I wanted him to come out of it smoothly, from behind this bar-like place. Woj jagah kam thi aur woh aaram se aa sakta tha. Lekin uska haath paair control mein nahi tha idhar udhar sab hilata hua ata kabhi bottle gir jaati thi (I got stuck once. There was one actor who could not walk straight. He could have easily done that in that small space but something or the other happened and his hands and legs were always out of control).”
He went on to add, "I got furious and frustrated. I took a chalk and then poor edge mein chalk maar di. aur diwaar pe bhi chalk maar di. Maine bola ki agar chalk ka nishaan teri body pe dikha tab I am replacing you in the film (I made chalk marks in the edges and on the wall. I told that now if I see chalk marks on your body I am replacing you)! He just walked straight after that (smiles)!"
About Kennedy
Anurag's last directorial release was Nishaanchi. His Kennedy is up for release after much delay. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, and received a seven-minute standing ovation. The movie continued to garner good response at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. But its release was stuck in a limbo despite a clearance from the censor board due to some issues with the production banner. Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, Kennedy is set to release on Zee5 on February 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.