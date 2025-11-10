Anurag Kashyap says Netflix snatched CID, Kapil Sharma show and Crime Patrol from people: ‘Massy game at a premium cost’

Director and screenwriter Anurag Kashyap has been open about his frustration with Netflix India and why he chose to cut ties with the producers and team associated with the platform. In a new conversation with Komal Nahta on his podcast, Anurag shared how several directors have opted to step back from the platform because they demand creative compromise. He also argued that the platform took shows like Crime Patrol, The Kapil Sharma Show, and CID, which people used to watch for free. Bollywood film director Anurag Kashyap has shared why he had the 'worst experience' with Netflix. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Anurag said about Netflix India

Anurag said, “Our worst experiences have been with Netflix. Isko cast karo, aise kahaani bolo, ye saari cheezein, aise mein I stepped back (Cast them, tell the story this way, all these things). Not just me but lots of filmmakers have stepped away. Baki toh jo he so he (Rest of them are there). Hotstar is not pretending to be elite. It is massy, it was always massy. MXPlayer is free. Baki log ha ya na karte hein (Others say yes or no).”

‘Aap massy game khelna chahte ho’

Anurag went on to add, “Yaha pe apko subscription ke liye itna paisa chahiye, and then ek point pe massy banane ke liye Kapil Sharma, Crime Patrol, aur CID apne platform pe le aye. Mere perspective se woh saari audience ko free available thi. Apne audience se chheeni he unko available nahi kiya he! Ab bol rahe ho paise leke aao, and nahi jaa rahe log. Nahi dekhenge. Aapne unse cheen liya. Aap massy game khelna chahte ho at a premium cost (Here you need a subscription amount, and then after a point they take Kapil Sharma show, Crime Patrol and CID on their platform. That was available to the audience for free. Now they are demanding money to watch it and people are not coming. They won't watch. They want to play massy game at a premium cost).”

Anurag had previously worked with Netflix India for the show Sacred Games. The OTT anthologies, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, which has one segment directed by him, also streams on Netflix.

His latest directorial release was Nishaanchi. It will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from November 14.