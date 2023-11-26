Anurag Kashyap shares pics with Mads Mikkelsen from Marrakech Film Festival: ‘Stories that I will tell for life’

Anurag Kashyap shared a smoke with none other than Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen. The filmmaker took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures, where he was seen posing with the lauded actor at the Marrakech International Film Festival. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap on his current equation with Vikram after Kennedy: ‘He called me seven months too late’) Anurag Kashyap shared a bunch of pictures with Mads Mikkelsen.

Anurag's latest Instagram post

In the pictures, Anurag was seen sitting with Mads and posing with a cigar. While Anurag looked cool in an all black tuxedo and trousers, Mads paired a white shirt with a black coat and trousers. In the caption, Anurag wrote: "Sharing a rolled up golden Virginia with @theofficialmads at @marrakechfilmfestival . The most fuckin’ amazing human being and a brilliant actor and so so much more .. stories that I will tell for life to my people . So much beautiful time spent drinking , talking and just hanging out…"

Reacting to the post, many added to the comments. Actor Vijay Varma commented, "Kashyap on home ground." Kubbra Sait wrote, "I’m loving the casual flex!"

Mads is one of the most well-known actors working in World Cinema currently. Some of his works include Doctor Strange, The Hunt · Casino Royale, Another Round, Hannibal, Clash of the Titans and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Earlier, Anurag had shared a post where he posed with Academy Award-nominated actor Willam Defoe, who is known for films including The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Florida Project, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Platoon.

More details

Anurag Kashyap has been doing the rounds of film festivals throughout the year with his upcoming film Kennedy. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Kennedy features actors Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still looking for redemption.

Kennedy is a noir-ish thriller which follows the titular character working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle. Kennedy is co-produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films.

