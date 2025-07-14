Anurag Kashyap slams T-Series underpaying for his film's music: 'If Bhushan Kumar is not buying, it means good music'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap often shares his candid and unabashed opinions about trends in the film industry. In an interview with The Juggernaut, the director of films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev D slammed the largest music label in India, T-Series, and said that they ‘don’t understand' what constitutes good music. Anurag also said that the label paid very little for the music of his films like Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, which have gone on to receive immense acclaim over the years. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Netflix ghosted him after he sent a 900-page script: ‘Ted Sarandos doesn’t understand India') Anurag Kashyap did not mince his words while speaking about T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

What Anurag said

During the interaction, Anurag was asked about the influence of music in his films like Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur. He said, “The idea is not to cater to the market. If T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, is not buying it, then it is good music. T Series doesn't buy good music at a good price. They paid very less for Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur or Gulaal. They only pay for who is the star in it. They don't pay for the quality of music. They paid nothing for Dev D music. Ask the producers, UTV studios... they don't understand what's good music. They will only pay for a certain kind of music and only push for that.”

Highest price for Bombay Velvet music

He went on to add, “The highest amount of money they paid for any of my movies is Bombay Velvet. As music it was very good but it worked the least for them. Because nobody wanted to listen to jazz. They paid the highest price for that and not Dev D or Gangs of Wasseypur.”

Bombay Velvet starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Upon release, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. However, Amit Trivedi's music for the film received praise. He also composed the music for Kashyap's Dev D, for which he won the National Award for Best Music Direction.