‘Bewakuf hai kya?’: Anurag Kashyap's harsh reaction when Nawazuddin Siddiqui imitated Al Pacino for Gangs of Wasseypur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of Faisal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur will be forever etched in the memories of cinema lovers. But few people know that Nawaz was inclined to imitate Hollywood legend Al Pacino to bring gravitas to the performance. In a new interview, the actor revealed that director Anurag Kashyap would have none of it and had different advice for him. (Also read: Did You Know Nawazuddin Siddiqui trained Ranveer Singh for his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baarat?) Nawazuddin Siddiqui tried to imitate Al Pacino for Gangs of Wasseypur to feel powerful,

When Anurag reprimanded Nawaz for acting like Al Pacino

In an interview with Filmfare, Nawaz recalled, "I went on the first day acting like Al Pacino. I had thought about emulating him beforehand. I used to have phases – Robert De Niro for three months, Al Pacino for three months, and Brando. He said, ‘Bewakoof hai kya tu? (Are you stupid?) Don’t do that, you will become stiff and stuck in one place."

Nawaz added that he tried to use the Scarface actor to make his performance more powerful; however, Anurag had a different suggestion.

“Anurag said that vo mera kaam hai, main tere peeche 6 foot ke log khade kardunga, apne aap powerful lagega (That’s my work, I will put tall men behind you, you will look powerful). Don’t do anything, be normal. I couldn’t sleep the whole night. I felt that he was right. The very next day, I went and forgot everything. Bhaad mein jaaye, main Nawaz hu, main jaisa dikhta hu vaisa hi jaakar karunga. (Let it go to hell. I am Nawaz, and I will act the way I feel is right"

The advice clearly worked for him, as Gangs of Wasseypur became a cult classic and is still revered by the audience.

Nawaz's current projects

Nawazuddin is currently seen in the movie Costao. He plays Costao Fernandes, a Goa customs officer who sacrifices everything to bust a gold smuggling operation. Directed by Sejal Shah, the biographical drama also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore, Hussain Dalal, and Mahika Sharma in key roles. The film is streaming on ZEE5.