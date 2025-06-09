Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Bewakuf hai kya?’: Anurag Kashyap's harsh reaction when Nawazuddin Siddiqui imitated Al Pacino for Gangs of Wasseypur

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 09, 2025 01:03 PM IST

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared how director Anurag Kashyap discouraged him from emulating Al Pacino for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of Faisal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur will be forever etched in the memories of cinema lovers. But few people know that Nawaz was inclined to imitate Hollywood legend Al Pacino to bring gravitas to the performance. In a new interview, the actor revealed that director Anurag Kashyap would have none of it and had different advice for him. (Also read: Did You Know Nawazuddin Siddiqui trained Ranveer Singh for his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baarat?)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tried to imitate Al Pacino for Gangs of Wasseypur to feel powerful,
Nawazuddin Siddiqui tried to imitate Al Pacino for Gangs of Wasseypur to feel powerful,

When Anurag reprimanded Nawaz for acting like Al Pacino

In an interview with Filmfare, Nawaz recalled, "I went on the first day acting like Al Pacino. I had thought about emulating him beforehand. I used to have phases – Robert De Niro for three months, Al Pacino for three months, and Brando. He said, ‘Bewakoof hai kya tu? (Are you stupid?) Don’t do that, you will become stiff and stuck in one place."

Nawaz added that he tried to use the Scarface actor to make his performance more powerful; however, Anurag had a different suggestion.

“Anurag said that vo mera kaam hai, main tere peeche 6 foot ke log khade kardunga, apne aap powerful lagega (That’s my work, I will put tall men behind you, you will look powerful). Don’t do anything, be normal. I couldn’t sleep the whole night. I felt that he was right. The very next day, I went and forgot everything. Bhaad mein jaaye, main Nawaz hu, main jaisa dikhta hu vaisa hi jaakar karunga. (Let it go to hell. I am Nawaz, and I will act the way I feel is right"

The advice clearly worked for him, as Gangs of Wasseypur became a cult classic and is still revered by the audience.

Nawaz's current projects

Nawazuddin is currently seen in the movie Costao. He plays Costao Fernandes, a Goa customs officer who sacrifices everything to bust a gold smuggling operation. Directed by Sejal Shah, the biographical drama also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore, Hussain Dalal, and Mahika Sharma in key roles. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Bewakuf hai kya?’: Anurag Kashyap's harsh reaction when Nawazuddin Siddiqui imitated Al Pacino for Gangs of Wasseypur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On