Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dance, goof around in BTS video from ad shoot, fans demand Maldives holiday pics. Watch

On Friday, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and treated fans to a behind-the-scenes video from his latest advertisement shoot with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. The couple has previously collaborated on several ads. The latest video captures several candid moments between Virat and Anushka on the sets. (Also read: Anushka Sharma shares pics from Maldives, promises daughter Vamika: 'Will carry you through this world and the next')

In the video, the actor is seen laughing out with Virat, who wore a turban for a few scenes. It is followed by them goofing around and grooving on the sets happily. Dropping the video, the Indian skipper wrote in the caption, “Some candid moments @anushkasharma.”

Anushka and Virat are in the Maldives currently. Earlier this week, the couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport for their trip, sans Vamika, their daughter. Reacting to the BTS video of them, a user commented, “You are literally on a holiday??? Post beach pics asap.” "#Virushkathe best,” added another fan. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim have also commented on the post.

Anushka has been sharing glimpses of her holiday with Virat on Instagram. Previously, she had made a promise to Vamika with a picture of her carrier attached to a bike. She wrote, “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond, my life,” to a picture where Vamika’s name was seen on the back of the carrier. Apart from this, she also shared a picture of her breakfast and sunset at the celebrity-favourite destination.

Anushka will be next seen in director Prosit Roy’s Chakda ‘Xpress. Inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s life and career, it will release on February 2, 2023. The actor was last seen in Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.

