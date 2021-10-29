Anushka Sharma calls herself ‘WhatsApp uncle’ as she again wishes fans ‘good morning' with sunrise pic

Anushka Sharma greeted her fans Friday morning with a stunning picture of the sunrise and likened herself to the ‘Whatsapp uncle’ for doing the same. The actor is currently in the UAE where her cricketer husband is a part of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup.

Sharing a picture of the city skyline washed in orange, Anushka wrote on Instagram Stories, “I'm your Whatsapp uncle wishing you good morning every day!”

Anushka Sharma shared a pic on Instagram Stories.

On Thursday too, Anushka had wished her fans ‘good morning’ with a similar picture.

Anushka has been regularly giving glimpses of her stay in the UAE. She recently shared a video of her dancing to rapper Badshah's new song, Jugnu. The actor shared the video on her YouTube channel as part of the #JugnuChallenge on YouTube Shorts. She shared it on her Instagram Stories and asked her fans for their opinion on the same. "I tried my hand at the Jugnoo challenge. Let me know what you guys think. Only on YouTube shorts. Badshah, I did it for you. Check it out, guys," she wrote.

Anushka continues to travel with Virat after taking a break to finish a few work commitments in Mumbai. She recently shared the latest picture of her daughter Vamika who hardly features on her Instagram page. It showed Virat teasing Vamika who was seen playing with balls. "My whole heart in one frame," Anushka had written in the caption.

Virat and Anushka had requested for their daughter's privacy while announcing her birth in January this year. He recently turned down a fan's request for the baby's pictures on social media. Virat had said, “No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”