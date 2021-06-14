Anushka Sharma’s sister-in-law reveals why she won’t talk about how her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika looks

Virat Kohli’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, reiterated his and Anushka Sharma’s request for privacy for their daughter Vamika. She issued a statement after an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram in which she answered a question about the baby.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra wrote, “Guys Virat and Anushka have already requested media to refrain from Vamika’s pics. Please do not encourage or entertain any news that suggests that I have revealed how she looks. I totally respect their decision and would not do so myself.”

Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shared a statement on Instagram.





Recently, a fan wanted to know if Vamika resembles Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma. “Have you met Vamika? Whom she looks like more? Anushka or Virat,” the Instagram user asked Bhawna. Without commenting on the specifics of Vamika’s appearance, Bhawna replied, “Yes we have and she’s an angel.”

Last month, Virat responded to a fan who asked for pictures of Vamika, and said that he and Anushka have taken a joint decision to keep her away from the public eye. “No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he said.

Also read | Paras Chhabra says he was offered ‘over bold’ shows: ‘I do not want to be a porn star’

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January. After her birth, the couple sent out personalised gift hampers to the paparazzi, along with a note requesting them to not click pictures of her. “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” a part of their note read.

Currently, Virat and Anushka are in England, where the Indian cricket team will play against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The match will take place on June 18 in Southampton’s Ageas Bowl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON