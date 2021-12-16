Anushka Sharma can't stop smiling as Virat Kohli holds her close in unseen pic from their wedding anniversary. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma is all smiles as her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli held her close in an unseen picture from their fourth wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram recently, Anushka’s Clean Slate Filmz colleague Saurabh Malhotra shared a photo from their get-together.

In the photo, Anushka Sharma wore a white off-shoulder dress as she stood smiling in front of Virat Kohli. He is seen holding her by the waist as she leaned on him.

The couple posed alongside Anushka's parents, her brother Karnesh Sharma and Virat's brother Vikas Kohli. Several of their friends also posed with them. The couple's pet dog, Dude also featured in the picture.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram Stories, Saurabh tagged Anushka, Virat and several others. He wrote, "Just loveeeeeeeee thissssss couple (red heart emojis)."

The photo was shared by a fan account recently on Instagram. It captioned the post, "@virat.kohli & @anushkasharma celebrated their Marriage Anniversary with family & friends."

Celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Dece, Anushka had shared several pictures on Instagram featuring Virat. She captioned the post, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics."

She added, "Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us."

Virat also shared a few pictures and wrote, "Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am every day and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing God could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you."

He also said, "4 years of being married to you. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as it's our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin."

Also Read | Anushka Sharma holds Vamika close to her as Virat Kohli requests paparazzi not to click baby's pics

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy's Lake Como in December 2017. The couple became parents to Vamika in January this year. Currently, the family has travelled to South Africa ahead of Virat's three-match Test series.