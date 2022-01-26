Anushka Sharma congratulates new parents Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: 'Get ready for sleepless nights'

Anushka Sharma penned a congratulatory post for Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, who welcomed their first baby together recently. Priyanka announced the news on social media on Saturday.

In a note posted on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one.” Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli became parents last year - they celebrated their daughter Vamika's first birthday in January this year.

Anushka's wishes comes a few days after Priyanka and Nick announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy on their Instagram handles. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” their posts read.

On Sunday, Priyanka's close friend Natasha Poonawalla penned a long note for the couple, congratulating them. Natasha wrote, “Congratulations PC and Nick!! (red heart emoji) Thrilled for you guys… brace yourself for life’s greatest joyride! (baby emoji) Wish you all the love and strength for this new chapter. From sleepless party nights to sleepless parenting nights! — with you all the way.”

In a recent interview to Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka had spoken about starting a family with Nick. Priyanka was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” Priyanka said. But when the interviewer pointed that both her and Nick lead very busy lives, she had cheekily replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practice."

Recently, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra told India Today, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her."

