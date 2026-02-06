Anushka Sharma expresses joy as Smriti Mandhana's RCB beat DC to win 2nd WPL title: 'History repeated’

On Friday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a picture of the RCB Women’s team lifting the trophy for the second time. Celebrating the historic moment, she wrote, “RCB Women do it again. History repeated.”

On February 5, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets to clinch their second Women’s Premier League title. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma , whose husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is part of the RCB men’s team and a former captain of the franchise, expressed her joy over RCB’s WPL 2026 triumph.

The DC vs RCB WPL 2026 final witnessed a commanding batting performance from RCB, led by skipper Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll. The duo stitched together a match-winning partnership, effectively taking the game away from Delhi. Smriti smashed 87 runs off just 41 balls, while Georgia contributed a blistering 79 off 54 deliveries. Chasing a target of 203, RCB reached 204/4 in 19.4 overs, with Radha Yadav sealing the victory by hitting back-to-back fours.

About Anushka Sharma Anushka began her career as a model before making her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film emerged as a blockbuster, and she followed it up with Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Ranveer Singh. Over the years, she starred in several hits and blockbusters, including Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Sultan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sanju, among others.

Anushka married Virat Kohli in a grand wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. Following her 2018 film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, she stepped away from the limelight. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and their son, Akaay, in 2024. They are currently residing in London.

Anushka was last seen in Chakda ’Xpress, a biopic on Indian women’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The film, which was meant to mark her acting comeback, was eventually shelved.