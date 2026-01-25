Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli offer prayers during puja at their London home. See pic

A fan page shared a picture of the couple posing with a priest during the ceremony. The image was captioned, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma performed a religious ceremony at their home in London.” In the photo, both Anushka and Virat are seen smiling warmly. Virat opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama, while Anushka kept it elegant and understated in a peach outfit paired with a white cardigan.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be among the most loved celebrity couples, even as they keep their personal life largely out of social media. While the duo rarely shares glimpses of their day-to-day moments, fan pages often offer fans a peek into their lives. The latest photo circulating online shows Anushka and Virat performing a religious puja at their residence in London.

Latest on Anushka Sharma Anushka was recently in the news as she celebrated her daughter Vamika’s fifth birthday with husband Virat Kohli, using the occasion to reflect on how motherhood has transformed her life. The actor, who welcomed Vamika on 11 January 2021, reshared a post on her Instagram Stories about the emotional and physical shifts that come with becoming a mother, highlighting themes of love, exhaustion, growth, and quiet sacrifice.

Expressing how deeply the journey has shaped her, Anushka added a heartfelt note saying she would never return to a version of herself that didn’t know her child, marking the moment with the date of Vamika’s birth.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 on the sets of a television commercial and gradually fell in love, choosing to keep their relationship private. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021, and earlier this year, in February 2024, the couple became parents to a baby boy, Akaay.