‘After long time’, Virat Kohli shares pic with Anushka Sharma, wishes her on 37th birthday: ‘My safe space’

Actor Anushka Sharma is living the good life in the arms of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for her as she turned 37. Anushka Sharma gets the sweetest birthday wish from Virat Kohli

A happy birthday wish

“To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma,” he wrote.

The birthday wish was posted with an adorable picture of the couple. It showed Virat holding Anushka in his arms as both of them smiled. They wore white outfits and were seen surrounded by nature.

Fans also showered love on the couple. “Mard apni pasandida aurat ke liye post to karta hi karta hai (A true man always posts a nice message for his favourite woman),” wrote one. “Party kb de raha hai (When is the party),” asked another. “Happy Birthday Anushka Bhabhiji,” said another.

Many fans also noticed how Virat shared a picture with Anushka after a long gap. “Fanliy kuchh to post hua (finally he shared something),” wrote a person. “Kitna dino ke baad 😍😍❤️❤️ happy birthday loyal queen (After so long),” wrote a fan. “After Long Time,” said another fan.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

Recently, Anushka Sharma showered love on Virat Kohli after he broke multiple records in the anticipated clash with Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Anushka is quite active on social media when it comes to praising her husband, Virat, for his achievements. The Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan was another addition to it. Virat scored a not-out 100* in 111 balls, with his knock laced with seven fours, leading team India to the victory.

Celebrating the Indian team's victory and Virat's historic century, Anushka shared a snap of her husband that featured his thumbs-up hand gesture on the screen.