Anushka Sharma 'needed' a mouthwatering plate of pancakes after a healthy bowl of breakfast, see pics

Anushka Sharma has shared a picture of her mouth-watering breakfast meal on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka revealed that she was having a mix of fruits and nuts for breakfast.

Going by the picture, it appeared that Anushka Sharma was having a mix of dragon fruit, bananas, kiwi, grapefruit, edible flowers, yoghurt, and muesli. The corner of the frame also featured a piece of bread. Anushka shared the picture with the caption, "Breakfast done right." She then followed it with a plate of pancakes, stacked one above the other, with syrup poured over it. She shared the picture, "Girl needed this."

Anushka Sharma shares pictures of her breakfasts.

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma had shared a picture with Virat Kohli from their breakfast date on Instagram. "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious," she had captioned the picture.

Anushka is currently in the United Kingdom, with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The actor-cricketer couple, along with their daughter Vamika, was spotted leaving for the international destination weeks before the Indian squad was to play against New Zealand at the WTC. Anushka had shared pictures and videos from Southampton.

The actor and their daughter have been accompanying Virat through many cricketing series this year. Virat was seen playing against England earlier this year followed by the IPL 2021, in which he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore before he and the Indian squad travelled to England.

Anushka was last seen in Zero, which was released in 2018. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, she has been on a hiatus since. While she has not appeared in a movie since Zero, she has backed a few projects under her production house Clean Slate Filmz. The label had backed Paatal Lok, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, and Bullbul, which streamed on Netflix, in 2020. She is also backing Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's acting debut project Qala.