Anushka Sharma poses for pics with Sanjana Ganesan, Pratima Singh and other cricket wives at India vs Eng match

Anushka Sharma had a small group photo session with Sanjana Ganesan, Pratima Singh and others as they all geared up to watch their husbands play at the India Vs England 4th test match on Thursday.

Pratima Singh, who is married to cricketer Ishant Sharma, shared a picture that features all from actor Anushka (married to Virat Kohli), TV presenter Sanjana (married to Jasprit Bumrah), Prithi Narayanan (married to Ravichandran Ashwin), lawyer Aashita Sood (married to Mayank Agarwal), Anitha Arun (wife of bowling coach Bharat Arun) and others.





Anushka reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories. She wore a blue, full sleeves top with dark pants to the match. She also smiled brightly for the pictures.

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj are playing the match on Thursday. England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field in the fourth Test against India at the Oval.

Anushka has been with Virat in England all through the tour. Their daughter Vamika has also joined them on the tour. On her six months birthday, the couple even took Vamika to a park and Anushka shared photos with her. "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three," she wrote.

Also read: Anushka Sharma will leave you craving for vacation with her latest pics from the UK

Anushka also often hangs out with Virat's team mates and their partners. Recently, KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty did a photoshoot for Anushka. "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way," Anushka wrote, crediting Athiya for the pictures.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in a movie in 2018. She starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai's Zero. The film did not work well at the box office and Anushka has not announced her next film since. She has, however, produced the show Paatal Lok and movie Bulbbul.