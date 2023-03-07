Anushka Sharma recalls 'many scooter rides' with her dad as she visits her childhood home in Madhya Pradesh. Watch

Anushka Sharma rode down the memory lane on Monday as she visited the house where she grew up during her school days. The actor is the daughter of an army man and has now shared a video from her visit to her old home, a government quarter in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. She also talked about the pool where she learnt swimming and the scooter rides with her father. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri says ‘people change’ as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Ujjain temple: 'I remember when he joked...'

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learnt to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with of course, place where I had many scooter rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart."

The video shows Anushka moving towards her house, which is at the end of the road and also the house of her childhood friend. Pointing at the house with a big smile on her face, Anushka says, “ye upar wala ghar tha (the flat on the first floor was ours). A picture shows she took a break to get inside the house where she lived. She also drove past the Army Public School where she did her schooling and the pool where she learnt swimming. The video ends with the words "my heart is full" as she leaves the area after her brief visit.

A fan commented on the video, “This is emotion. Only an army brat can understand this emotion.” Another said, “There’s something about the timelessness of fauji houses…they look just the way we remember them.” A person also wrote, “MHOW the most special place for every army kid. Growing up we move houses every 2yrs but the only place we feel at home is Cantt. Cantt is not a place it’s a feeling.” A comment also read, “Going back to Cant homes is just another thing. It all comes back!” Many also mentioned in the comments section how they also studied in Mhow. A person wrote, “Sooooooo good to see you revisiting Mhow. I have studied in APS Mhow from 1st class and just passed out last year. Few teachers told us about you.”

Anushka will now be seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, Chakda Xpress. She was last seen in 2018 film Zero before the birth of her daughter Vamika.

