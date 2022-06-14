Anushka Sharma shares ‘shy’ beach pictures of herself from Maldives vacation. See here

Anushka Sharma seems to have made the most of her time on the beach. The actor was on a vacation with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in Maldives. After dropping a few self-clicked pictures of herself in orange swimwear on Monday, Anushka dropped a new set of solo pictures in a black swimsuit on Tuesday. She returned to Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Also read: Anushka Sharma shares pics in orange swimsuit as she clicks herself on vacation with Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika

Sharing two pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “When the sun made me shy." The first picture is a sans-makeup closeup of the actor in a hat and one-shoulder swimsuit. The second one is a long shot of the actor as she goes sunbathing on the beach.

Anushka Sharma shared new pics on Instagram.

Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a heart emoticon and a heart-eyes emoji in her reaction to Anushka's post. A fan commented, “you are looking beautiful.” Another wrote, “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always.” A fan also wrote, “Damn cute, no-one can beat you in cuteness.”

On Monday, both Anushka and Virat shared pictures of them twinning in orange. While Anushka had shared her solo pictures of herself in an orange swimsuit with an attached shrug from the beach, Virat had shared his own pictures on his Instagram page in orange shorts.

Anushka and Virat left for Maldives last week. They returned home on Monday and were spotted at the Kalina airport. Anushka was in a black top and pants, keeping an eye on the photographers so that they don't click her daughter.

Anushka had flown to Maldives during a short break ahead of beginning the shoot for her next, Chakda Xpress. The actor, who was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2018 film Zero, will be seen playing former cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the latter's biopic.

