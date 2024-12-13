Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend ‘best day ever' in Brisbane, feast on scrumptious burgers-fries: 'Bandit and chilli'

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli had a fun day out in Brisbane, Australia. Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, Anushka shared pictures as the duo visited Bluey's World. (Also Read | Virat Kohli says Anushka Sharma stayed by his side through everything, fans say 'mard pasandida aurat ka naam japna…') Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Australia.

Anushka shares pic with Virat from Brisbane

In the first still, Anushka shared a photo of their scrumptious meals, which included a burger and fries. She simply wrote, "Best day ever (blue heart emoji)." Anushka also posted a selfie featuring herself and Virat.

Virat, Anushka enjoy scrumptious meal

In the photo, the couple posed and smiled for the camera. Virat held a fry while posing for the picture. For their day out, Anushka wore a white outfit. She was seen wearing an ear shaped headband. Virat was seen in a blue T-shirt and denims. He also wore a red cap. Anushka captioned the post, "Bandit and chilli (blue heart and salute emojis)."

Anushka shared pictures on Instagram.

Anushka, Virat are in Australia

Virat is playing in the ongoing 2024-25 Test season. The third Test of the series is set to begin on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Anushka was seen last month at the Optus Stadium for the India-Australia match for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Soon after Virat scored his 30th Test half-century, Anushka was spotted cheering and clapping with pride. In several photos, Anushka was seen smiling and clapping as she stood up from her seat. Virat was seen raising his bat in front of the audience. He also blew a kiss to Anushka, which left her smiling.

About Anushka's next film

Fans will see Anushka in the sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on Netflix India. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

She was last seen in Zero (2018), a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.