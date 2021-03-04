Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
The boom that the web space witnessed and the push it got owing to the pandemic last year, was unprecedented. Actor Aparshakti Khurana admits that he never saw this coming, but he feels that it’s something that’s here to stay. However, he warns everyone to be cautious.
“There’s always going to be an ongoing and never-ending debate on OTT vs theatres. But that was the same case when satellite TV was launched. People were like, ‘Ab film dekhne theatre kaun jayega!’. We all know the situation... both the mediums survived. There are few TV channels that are still giving good content while some have become corrupt,” notes the actor.
Khurana fears that the case of too much might engulf OTT in the future. “TV mein toh aisa hua hi hai. I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant. I hope they don’t fade out; I hope it doesn’t happen. We don’t want too much of it,” he adds.
For the time being, the Stree (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019) actor is making the most of this new door of opportunity. He’s doing a period drama series for a leading platform.
“As an actor and as an audience, I’ve tried to keep myself as organic as possible. All of us are suckers for good content woh chahe kissi bhi form mein ho. Good content will always work. I’m happy to see that there’s a huge paradigm shift in the way we see films and it’s exciting for the audience and the artiste as well,” he tells us.
While Khurana agrees that films in theatres will always draw crowds, he is quick to point that now audiences wouldn’t settle for just about anything.
“I’m glad that we have good content on OTT, like Scam 1992 just blew things off. It was such a treat to watch. OTT is here to stay but cinemas would always be cinemas. It’s an experience. I’m not saying it as a film actor. An actor will always be an actor, I also did a film called Kanpuriye, a web original film. But yes, theatrical films would have to up their game with good content,” he concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan’s father approves of Shraddha: 'If they decide to marry each other...'
- Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, share pics
- Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is all smiles with Ranbir Kapoor by her side in new Brahmastra photos
- Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: 'We need this time apart'
- Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet
- Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic
- Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still
- Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids
- Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations
- Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox