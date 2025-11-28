‘Apne 2 is not shelved’: Makers promise emotional tribute to Dharmendra

After reports surfaced claiming that Apne 2 had been shelved, fans of the late Dharmendra were left disappointed. However, producer Deepak Mukut has now set the record straight, confirming that the film is very much underway and will be made as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor. Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in a still from Apne.

'People need to stop spreading rumours'

The original Apne, featuring Dharmendra alongside his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, has once again come into focus following the veteran star’s passing. The project held deep emotional significance for him, and the team now hopes to honour his legacy by taking the sequel forward with renewed commitment.

Addressing the rumours, Deepak Mukut said in an official statement as quoted by Times Now, “People need to stop spreading unverified rumours. Apne 2 is NOT shelved. This film is happening, and it is happening with full conviction. We have been working quietly but consistently, and there has never been a question of dropping the project. Apne 2 is not only on track but remains one of the most emotionally significant projects undertaken by our banner.”

He further added, “Apne belonged to Dharamji. His presence, his warmth, his soul, everything he stood for, made that film what it became. Apne 2 is extremely close to my heart. In many ways, the film will be a shradhanjali, a heartfelt homage to Dharamji. We want the sequel to celebrate him, his values, and the emotional world he created with the Deol family on screen.”

The sequel, originally announced with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, has been undergoing creative restructuring. The first instalment was released in 2007 and struck a deep emotional chord with audiences.

Dharmendra's demise

Dharmendra passed away on 24 November, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy. Almost the entire film industry turned up to pay their last respects during his final rites. On Thursday, 27 November, Hema Malini took to social media to share some “memorable moments” with the beloved actor.