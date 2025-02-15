Apoorva Lakhia reveals he took Amitabh Bachchan to a strip club in Bangkok: He kept saying ‘mind-blowing’

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, who directed Amitabh Bachchan in the action-thriller Ek Ajnabee, shared a memorable anecdote about working with the superstar in an interview with Friday Talkies. He recalled how he once accompanied Big B to a strip club in Bangkok and revealed his reaction. Apporva Lakhia recalls Amitabh Bachchan reaction to visiting strip club in Bangkok.

When Big B visited strip club in Bangkok

The filmmaker said Amitabh is an insomniac who can't sleep at night. He recalled how he used to make plans to watch a movie every night. However, one day, Big B asked him to show him around Bangkok. “I said, ‘Sir, this is Patpong, there are live shows here; if I take you, there will be riots.’ He said, ‘No, we will go.’ So, I said, ‘Let’s go,’” he recalled. Apoorva said that actors Arjun Rampal, Vikram Chatwal, Perizaad Zorabian and producer Bunty Walia accompanied them to Patpong, a red-light district in Bangkok. The filmmaker recalled that the superstar was wearing a shirt which was buttoned down (almost the whole way) and a Thai dhoti-like garment.

He continued, “He is walking in Patpong, and we are going to this place called Exotic Pu**y, which was the name of the club where all these shows happen. And Amit ji had never seen such a show. So imagine, we went with Amit ji for the show, and the Indians there went crazy. He was walking as if he was in Juhu." He further recalled Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to the show and said, “He kept saying ‘Mind-blowing.’” Apoorva said that they came back at around 2:30-3 in the morning, and the superstar reported on set the next day at 5:30 am sharp, just two and a half hours after they came back.

About Ek Ajnabee

The action-thriller is a remake of Tony Scott's Man on Fire, a film based on a novel of the same name. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the film also starred Arjun Rampal and Perizaad Zorabian in key roles. It was Apoorva Lakhia's second film as a director after Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost. Some of the other films made by Apoorva include Shootout at Lokhandwala, Zanjeer, Mission Istanbul, and Haseena Parkar.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming project

Big B was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. The film marked his Tamil language debut. It also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak. The actor is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, and he will next be seen in the movie Section 84. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the courtroom drama also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.